WeHo officials cancel Halloween Carnaval for third year in a row over monkeypox, COVID concerns

WeHo is canceling the Halloween Carnaval for the third year in a row due to concerns over coronavirus and monkeypox. Officials say they're focused on efforts to protect public health and safety.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The mayor of West Hollywood announced the Halloween Carnaval will be canceled this year.

It was canceled the last two years due to the pandemic.

The city is canceling it for the third year in a row due to concerns over coronavirus and monkeypox.

West Hollywood officials say they're focused on efforts to protect public health and safety.

