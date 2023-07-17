West Hollywood names Pickle as its first drag laureate to mark International Drag Day

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- On International Drag Day on Sunday, West Hollywood introduced its first-ever drag laureate.

City officials presented Pickle as the laureate during a ceremony on Sunday.

She was unanimously picked to enhance the presence and appreciation of drag culture and arts in West Hollywood.

Pickle will serve in the role for two years.

"My goal is to empower more and more drag artists in the city of West Hollywood to spread their wings," she said at the ceremony. "This is the moment the world is watching drag free itself from the shadows. As drag artists, this is the moment to challenge ourselves. To test the limits of our creativity."

Pickle will also be an ambassador for the city, celebrating the qualities of West Hollywood and doing community outreach.