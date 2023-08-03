Victims robbed by armed suspects outside West Hollywood celebrity hotspot Craig's

Multiple armed robberies have happened in West Hollywood over the past few months, and authorities on Thursday were investigating yet another one.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Multiple armed robberies have happened in West Hollywood over the past few months, and authorities on Thursday were investigating yet another one as people in the area remain on high alert.

The latest robbery in the city happened shortly before 1 a.m. outside celebrity hotspot Craig's, a restaurant on Melrose Avenue.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, two victims were approached by two suspects in dark clothing and masks. Both suspects were armed with handguns and they ended up stealing a watch. Nobody was hurt.

The suspects fled the scene in a white car that was being driven by a third suspect.

This comes as the sheriff's department seeks help finding three suspects involved in another frightening robbery that was caught on video.

That incident happened just after midnight on July 19 in the 800 block of Larrabee Street. According to investigators, the victim was walking on the sidewalk when a black SUV stopped in front of him.

Three suspects armed with handguns and a rifle got out of the SUV, pushed the victim against a fence, and took his cell phone and wallet.

Video released by the sheriff's department shows the men pointing their weapons at the victim as they dig through his pockets. At one point, they knock the victim to the ground. Moments later, all three suspects take off running.

"It's pretty brutal," said Braedon Brawer. "I've seen some really big people get jumped too, and if they're willing to go after those kind of people, they're going to target anyone."

The city has seen several other similar incidents. Authorities are working to determine if any of them are connected.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Candice Gonzales with the West Hollywood Sheriff's Station at 310-358-4011.

Last year, the West Hollywood City Council decided to cut the amount of deputies and add unarmed security ambassadors.

That move was reversed a couple months ago after blowback from the community.