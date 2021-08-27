West Hollywood shooting leaves 4 men wounded, authorities say

The shooting occurred shortly after 4:30 a.m. in the area of 8400 block of Fountain Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Three of the injured men were transported to a hospital, and a fourth was seen being treated by firefighter-paramedics at the scene. None of their injuries were believed to be life-threatening, authorities said.
No arrests were immediately announced.
The circumstances that led to the shooting were unclear.
A stretch of Fountain Avenue was closed as an investigation got underway.