West Hollywood suspect out on bond 1 day after allegedly carrying unconscious woman to van

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- An alleged kidnapper is back out on the streets just one day after he was allegedly spotted in West Hollywood carrying an unconscious woman to his van and speeding away.Sheriff's deputies arrested Fernando Adrian Diaz, 50, early Friday morningInvestigators say he was a predator on the prowl, carrying an unconscious woman in West Hollywood's bar/nightclub area to his van and driving away. Witnesses called 911 and deputies were able to track him down, taking him into custody around 3 a.m. Friday.He was being held on $100,000 bail but just after 2 a.m. Saturday Diaz was released on bond.Investigators are concerned there may be other alleged victims and are asking the public to come forward with information.Diaz was driving a distinctive 1997 Dodge Ram van, which is white with a black top and a light bar.Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Cynthia Mejia at the Los Angeles County West Hollywood sheriff's station at (310)358-4028.