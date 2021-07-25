West Hollywood suspect out on bond 1 day after allegedly carrying unconscious woman to van

Sheriff's deputies arrested Fernando Adrian Diaz, 50, early Friday morning
Investigators say he was a predator on the prowl, carrying an unconscious woman in West Hollywood's bar/nightclub area to his van and driving away. Witnesses called 911 and deputies were able to track him down, taking him into custody around 3 a.m. Friday.
He was being held on $100,000 bail but just after 2 a.m. Saturday Diaz was released on bond.
Investigators are concerned there may be other alleged victims and are asking the public to come forward with information.
Diaz was driving a distinctive 1997 Dodge Ram van, which is white with a black top and a light bar.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Cynthia Mejia at the Los Angeles County West Hollywood sheriff's station at (310)358-4028.