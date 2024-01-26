SoCal high school resource deputy shows off drumline skills at her alma mater

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- It's not every day your school resource deputy jumps in with the drumline and performs at a high school basketball game, but Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Allison Hook has a special connection to West Ranch High School in the Santa Clarita Valley. She graduated from the school 10 years ago.

"I have the perspective of the students while having this new perspective and knowledge of where I'm coming from, so I get to relate to everyone on a different level," said Hook.

Deputy Hook was recently moved to the role of school resource officer. She's on campus everyday making sure the students are safe. The high school's administration asked Hook what programs she was involved in while she was a student. When she said drumline, her teacher Julio Diaz, who is still at the school, invited her to perform at halftime.

"Being in drumline, it taught me everything. It taught me regiments. It taught me discipline. It taught me respect for authority. It taught me really everything I know. It shaped me into the person I am today," said Hook.

Before taking on her new assignment at West Ranch High School, Deputy Hook worked for three years with the late deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer who also attended West Ranch high school. Every day, deputy Hook passes a wall and memorial at the school which honors Deputy Clinkunbroomer.

Hook hopes her personal connection to the school makes her more approachable in her role as school resource officer to help her gain the trust of students, parents and faculty.

"She always had a really good leadership mentality. She had a caring mentality for everyone there," said Diaz. "Now, she's able to use this opportunity of being a deputy to reach students in a different way that can allow them to open up with her. Share insights about what's going on in their lives, what they might need help with."

