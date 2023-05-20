4 people injured in shooting outside residential high-rise building in Westlake District

A search is underway for a gunman who shot four people near a luxury residential high-rise building in the Westlake District.

WESTLAKE DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A search is underway for a gunman who shot four people near a luxury residential high-rise building in the Westlake District.

It happened around 2 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Ingraham Street near S Bixel.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, when officers arrived, they found four people - three men and one woman - with gunshot wounds on the first floor.

Police believe the shooting unfolded outside of the building.

All four victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive, police said.

Meanwhile, the suspect was last seen driving away in a white SUV. An exact make and model wasn't immediately released.

A description of the suspect was also not available. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.