Rebecca Grossman case: Hearing continues for socialite accused in hit-and-run that killed 2 boys

VAN NUYS, Calif. (KABC) -- A preliminary hearing is scheduled to continue Thursday for a wealthy socialite accused of running over and killing two young boys at a Westlake Village intersection and then driving away from the scene.Rebecca Grossman faces several charges, including murder and vehicular manslaughter, in connection with the Sept. 29, 2020, crash.Investigators say her Mercedes-Benz SUV fatally struck 11-year-old Mark Iskander and his 8-year-old brother Jacob in a crosswalk while they were walking with their family.According to prosecutors, Grossman and former Major League Baseball pitcher Scott Erickson - who was driving a separate vehicle - were street racing at the time of the collision.On Wednesday in court, a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy confirmed that Grossman was driving almost 72 miles per hour at the moment of impact.