Traffic

Rebecca Grossman case: Hearing continues for socialite accused in hit-and-run that killed 2 boys

EMBED <>More Videos

Deadly Westlake Village hit-and-run: Hearing continues for socialite

VAN NUYS, Calif. (KABC) -- A preliminary hearing is scheduled to continue Thursday for a wealthy socialite accused of running over and killing two young boys at a Westlake Village intersection and then driving away from the scene.

Rebecca Grossman faces several charges, including murder and vehicular manslaughter, in connection with the Sept. 29, 2020, crash.

Investigators say her Mercedes-Benz SUV fatally struck 11-year-old Mark Iskander and his 8-year-old brother Jacob in a crosswalk while they were walking with their family.

According to prosecutors, Grossman and former Major League Baseball pitcher Scott Erickson - who was driving a separate vehicle - were street racing at the time of the collision.

On Wednesday in court, a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy confirmed that Grossman was driving almost 72 miles per hour at the moment of impact.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficwestlake villagelos angeles countytraffic fatalitieshit and runcourt casestreet racingchild killed
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center sued for racism in death of Black mother
3 dead from possible fentanyl overdose in DTLA; officer hospitalized
Video shows wild shootout with guard at Compton smoke shop
OC mom gets 25-to-life for dropping infant son to his death
LAPD pays tribute to its fallen officers at DTLA memorial ceremony
How 'Asian Founded' turns creativity into sales for Asian businesses
3rd LASD official files legal claim against Sheriff Alex Villanueva
Show More
Amber Heard: Johnny Depp's team of enablers shielded his drug use
LA County Fair returns after 2-year hiatus
How CA first-time homebuyers can get down payment at 0% interest
Colombia extradites feared head of Gulf Clan to US
Calabasas HS parents, students outraged over basketball coach firing
More TOP STORIES News