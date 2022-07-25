whale

Breaching whale slams into fishing boat off Massachusetts coast: VIDEO

By CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Breaching whale slams into fishing boat off Massachusetts coast: VIDEO

PLYMOUTH, Mass. -- A scary moment for a fishing boat off the coast of Plymouth, Massachusetts, Sunday was caught on video.

You can see as a whale surfaces and slams into a fishing boat.

There were several other fishing boats nearby, and the incident happened in an area where whales have been spotted several times in the past week, so cameras were rolling.

Nobody was hurt and the boat only suffered some minor damage.

Nobody was hurt and the boat only suffered some minor damage.

The Massachusetts Environmental Police will investigate the incident.

The Plymouth Harbormaster Department says boaters should try to remain at least 300 feet from whales to minimize potential interactions whenever possible.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmassachusettswhalewhale watchingboatingu.s. & world
WHALE
Whale rescued in Malibu euthanized due to injuries, officials say
Tourists in Mexico kiss Grey whale during close encounter: Video
Humpback whales the size of boat spotted off coast of Oxnard
Ship crew helps free stranded killer whale in Alaska
TOP STORIES
Suspects sought after deadly mass shooting at San Pedro park
Child killed, multiple people injured in Temecula crash
Brooklyn bishop robbed at gunpoint during church livestream: Police
9-year-old survives after parents, sister killed in Iowa state park
6th Street Bridge closed for 3rd night in a row
Pennsylvania man dies days after pet snake wraps around neck
Alex Jones Sandy Hook trial finally set to begin
Show More
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' teaser trailer is here: Watch now
Jason Momoa involved in crash with motorcycle in Calabasas
Apparent water main break floods apartment complex in Hollywood
Marijuana edibles being packaged to look like regular snacks
71-year-old man mauled to death by 7 dogs while walking to store
More TOP STORIES News