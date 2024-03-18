Gray whale dies after washing ashore in Malibu, wildlife officials say

In the video, you can see the whale rocking back and forth as waves crashed down.

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- A gray whale that washed ashore in Malibu has died, wildlife officials said Sunday.

The whale was spotted Saturday off Point Dume by a man filming video over the shoreline with a drone. The whale was alive when it washed on shore and could be seen rocking back and forth as the waves crashed down.

On Sunday, Jennifer Brent, executive director of the Malibu-based California Wildlife Center, confirmed the whale had died. She said staff from the center will take samples from the whale's body to try to determine what happened. They are working with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.