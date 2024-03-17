Man flying drone in Malibu captures video of large gray whale that washed ashore

In the video, you can see the whale rocking back and forth as waves crashed down.

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- A man who was flying his drone in Malibu Saturday captured video of a large gray whale that washed ashore.

Cody Boone was in Point Dume filming video and taking photos when he noticed the whale. In his video, you can see the whale rocking back and forth as waves crashed down.

According to the California Wildlife Center in Calabasas, the whale is alive. It's unclear if it was somehow pushed back into the ocean. Wildlife officials will be in the area Sunday morning.

Boone believes raising awareness for marine wildlife is important.

"When things like this happen, it is important to inform and educate the public," he said.