After more than 40 years hosting the iconic game show, Pat Sajak plans to retire from "Wheel of Fortune" at the end of the upcoming season.

The news comes shortly after Pat Sajak announced he will retire at the end of season 41.

LOS ANGELES -- Ryan Seacrest will become the new host of the long-running game show "Wheel of Fortune" beginning in 2024, producers announced Tuesday.

The news that Seacrest is taking over the role comes shortly after Pat Sajak announced he will retire at the end of next season, season 41.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.