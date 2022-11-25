Supporters help raise $70,000 for law enforcement recruits injured in Whittier crash

About $70,000 was raised for the 25 law enforcement recruits who were injured when a driver allegedly mowed them down in Whittier.

Officials say a barbecue fundraiser at the sheriff's station in Norwalk on Wednesday was a huge success, and they anticipate more donations from agencies who couldn't make it. The money will help the injured recruits with medical and living expenses.

One of the recruits who was injured in the crash earlier this month remains in grave condition. Three others are in critical condition and the rest have been released from the hospital.

The lawyer for the driver accused of crashing into the recruits has said her client fell asleep at the wheel.

An additional fundraiser event has been scheduled for Dec. 1