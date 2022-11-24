Supporters help raise money for recruits injured in Whittier crash: 'We're going to be there'

"We're going to be there for them, and this is what we do, we take care of each other, in and out of the field."

NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- Law enforcement and community members came together Wednesday to support the recruits who are still recovering after being struck by a driver during their morning jog in Whittier last week.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff Norwalk Sheriff Station held a barbecue to raise money for the recruits.

Men and women from law enforcement departments all across Southern California were there to support.

"At the end of the day, it doesn't matter if you're wearing blue of if you're wearing tan, we're a law enforcement community and we're all one family," said Ofc. Keith Briley with Santa Ana PD. "It doesn't matter if you're L.A. County or Orange County, we all come together at the end of the day to support each other in tragic events like this."

More than two dozen law enforcement recruits were struck by a driver while out on a run in Whittier, and authorities said some of them suffered "life-altering injuries" that include head trauma, broken bones and loss of limbs.

Four remain hospitalized, one of whom is in "grave condition."

L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the recruits are from several different agencies, including the Bell, Glendale, Pasadena, El Segundo and UCLA police departments. The rest were with the sheriff's department.

"We're going to be there for them, and this is what we do, we take care of each other, in and out of the field," said LASD Dep. Miguel Meza.

There wasn't only law enforcement members at Wednesday's event. The public was invited as well.

Those who showed up wanted to help and show their appreciation for the job the men and women in law enforcement do every day.

"When I heard about this, I told my wife, 'We've got to put it on our calendar, we're going,'" said James Bates of La Palma.

Since the recruits are not sworn officers, they do not have the benefits that the sheriff's deputies have.

The money raised will go to help pay for their medical and recovery expenses.

"I think it's awesome that so many people are here for this, it's just really heartwarming," said Teressa Bates.

All the money made from Wednesday's event will go the recruits and their families.