A family is begging the public for help in finding a 19-year-old girl they say was kidnapped during a shooting at a park in Whittier.

Teen kidnapped during shooting at Whittier park found dead; 1 person arrested, police say

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- A 19-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped during a shooting at a park in Whittier was found dead, according to a spokesperson for the family.

Andrea Vazquez's body was found Monday night. Police said 20-year-old Gabriel Esparza, a Whittier resident, was arrested in connection with the shooting and kidnapping of Andrea.

Esparza was arrested at his job in the city of Lakewood, police said.

According to family members, Andrea was at Penn Park Sunday night with her boyfriend when an armed man approached their vehicle and started shooting at them, family members said.

Her sister, Edlyn Vazquez, said the boyfriend took off but when he returned, Andrea was gone.

"As he turned his back to ask for help, in that moment, my sister was kidnapped," said Edlyn.

Andrea was a student at Fullerton College and worked at a store at a Cerritos mall.

