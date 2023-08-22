19-year-old allegedly kidnapped during shooting at Whittier park; family pleads for help

A family is begging the public for help in finding a 19-year-old girl they say was kidnapped during a shooting at a park in Whittier.

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- A family is begging the public for help in finding a 19-year-old girl they say was kidnapped during a shooting at a park in Whittier.

According to family members, Andrea Vazquez was at Penn Park on Penn Street Sunday night with her boyfriend when an armed man approached their vehicle and started shooting at them.

Her sister, Edlyn Vazquez, said the boyfriend took off but when he returned, Andrea was gone.

"As he turned his back to ask for help, in that moment, my sister was kidnapped," said Edlyn.

She said the boyfriend saw blood near their car and realized Andrea was gone. Edlyn said she was able to track Andrea's location for a few minutes using Apple's Find My iPhone feature.

"I tracked it to ... going down the 60. I started following it and the location stopped in Moreno Valley, and that's the last known location that I have of her," she said.

Edlyn said she and her family have contacted police. She said officers conducted search but that it was interrupted as Tropical Storm Hilary passed through the area.

"It was just really wet and rain ... I know that they were searching Penn Park," said Edlyn.

Retired LAPD detective supervisor Moses Castillo is helping the Vazquez family and believes Andrea could be in grave danger.

"We believe that Andrea was hit, that's according to her boyfriend that saw blooding coming out somewhere from her body," said Castillo. "We do know that this case led us all the way to Moreno Valley. She can be anywhere from Riverside County to L.A. County. We're very concerned."

Andrea is studying fashion design at Fullerton College and works at a store at a Cerritos mall.

Edlyn said she and her family are simply hoping for her safe return.

"She doesn't deserve this. She's such a good person," said Edlyn. "It's really hard to just wrap our heads around it. It's hard to sleep. I feel guilty for resting. We have a lot of support, a lot of family that's been in and out. I don't even know how we're coping."

The Whittier Police Department posted about the case on its Instagram page saying, "Detectives are actively working this investigation and following up on all leads."

Andrea is being described as a 5-foot-3 Hispanic woman with brownish, red hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve crop top with khaki pants and black low-top Converse sneakers.

She has several tattoos, according to police, including one on the back of her neck that reads "Edlyn." She also has a tattoo of an Aries constellation on the top of her right hand and a belly button piercing.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police.