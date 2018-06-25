Whittier woman engages police in standoff following dispute with neighbor

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) --
L.A. Sheriff's Department deputies were in a standoff Saturday evening in Whittier with a woman accused of assaulting her neighbor.

According to officials, the woman got into a dispute with her neighbor in Norwalk and allegedly assaulted her there before traveling to Whittier around 4:45 p.m.

The female suspect, a former law enforcement officer, then fled from arriving authorities in a truck. A standoff ensued near Putnam Street and Santa Fe Springs Road in Whittier when she refused to exit the vehicle.

Crisis negotiators and family members of the suspect both were on the scene trying to persuade her to give up.

Authorities eventually used tear gas to take the suspect from the truck and into custody shortly after 9 p.m.

There were no injuries reported.
