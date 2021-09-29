Climate change's impact on California's increased wildfire risk is 'quite hard to ignore': Expert

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11042304" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new $15 billion climate package that is designed to address catastrophic fires and environmental changes that contribute to high-risk fires.

If it seems like wildfires across the state are only growing bigger and more devastating in recent years, statistics provided by Cal Fire appear to confirm it.More than 5.5 million acres have burned on state and federal lands in California since the start of 2020. That's more than the previous six years combined.While the reasons for this are complicated-including population growth and forest management-scientists say climate change is certainly playing a big role."The trend is a real trend," said Michael Goss, a postdoctoral scholar in earth systems at Stanford University. "We can say pretty confidently that climate changes is impacting these variables."In a recent study, Goss measured what is known as the fire weather index in every season since the late 1970s, and said the index has jumped by about 20% over the past 40 years. The fire weather index is a indicator that takes into account factors like temperature and precipitation."Looking into the future we're going to need to consider that this kind of event is going to become more and more frequent."Another key indicator for fire weather conditions are the red flag warnings themselves; specifically how many of them have been issued in recent years."There's some evidence that perhaps in the West, climate change is accelerating over the past 20 years," said Karen McKinnon, and assistant professor of statistics and the environment at UCLA."The heat extreme warning, the red flag warnings; all of these things that really change the way we actually behave and interact with the weather. And so I think what we're starting to see now, is that basically there's been enough climate change that these extremes are popping up frequently enough, that it's becoming very obvious. It's quite hard to ignore."McKinnon said she doesn't see these trends that have become a pattern over the past few decades reversing anytime soon."I think that we need to be prepared for the type of trends we've seen over the past 20 years continuing to some extent over the next 20 years. And that means that people do need to start adapting and being aware that they need to adapt to this kind of changing climate."