A wind-driven brush fire burned behind the California State University, San Bernardino campus Sunday night, but authorities said it was not threatening the campus.The fire started shortly before 8 p.m. in the 5500 block of University Parkway. Authorities said the 3-acre blaze appeared to be moving uphill and was fueled by dry brush and strong winds. In less than an hour it grew to about 30 acres, authorities said.It was burning in Badger Canyon, right behind an observatory. The campus community was not under threat, fire officials said, but set up structure protection out of an abundance of caution.Voluntary evacuations were also issued for residents living near 59th Street and Carleton Street.So far, no structures were threatened and two crews as well as water tenders were in the area.The cause of the fire was unknown.