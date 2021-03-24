76-year-old Asian American woman to donate GoFundMe money after fighting back against attacker

SAN FRANCISCO (KABC) -- A 76-year-old woman who fought back last week during a violent attack on a street in San Francisco will donate the hundreds of thousands of dollars that have been raised for her, according to her family.

As of Wednesday morning, nearly $940,000 has been generated after a GoFundMe campaign was launched to pay for her medical bills.

In a statement posted Monday on the fundraising site, her grandson, John Chen, said "her overall mental and physical health has improved."

"She also stated multiple times to donate all the funds generated in this GoFundMe back to the Asian American community to combat racism," Chen said. "She insists on making this decision saying this issue is bigger than her."

The incident happened a week ago, when a man punched her in the face San Francisco's Tenderloin District after he allegedly attacked an elderly man.

The woman picked up a wooden board and hit her assailant, sending him to the hospital. He was later arrested and booked on multiple charges.
