Lena Hernandez, woman accused of racist Torrance tirade, sentenced to jail for attack

Lena Hernandez, the woman accused of racist tirades against Asians in Torrance over the past year, has been sentenced to 45 days in jail for attacking a woman at a mall last year.
By ABC7.com staff
TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- The woman accused of racist tirades against Asians in Torrance over the past year has been sentenced to 45 days for attacking a woman at a mall last year.

Lena Hernandez, 54, of Long Beach, agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor battery in exchange for the 45-day sentence.

Victims of her racist tirades are not happy, saying she should have done more time.

Hernandez was caught on camera at least twice this year delivering rants at a Torrance park directed at Asian-Americans.

In one incident she told a woman who was exercising in the park to "Go back to whatever (expletive) Asian country you belong in."

In another, she spoke in a mock Asian accent, telling a man at the park to "go home" and calling him "Chinaman."

After those incidents came to light, another woman spoke out on Twitter saying she had been assaulted by Hernandez at the Del Amo mall in Torrance last year and police took no action after she filed her report.

The victim said Hernandez was verbally assaulting a custodian at the mall and when the victim tried to intervene, Hernandez assaulted her and pushed her to the ground.

"She shoved me to the ground," according to a victim statement read in court. "I attempted to stand my ground. She pulled my hair, held my head to the ground and punched me multiple times on the back of my head."


Following the heightened attention to the viral videos of the park tirades, the Torrance City Attorney's Office over the summer filed a criminal complaint for battery against Hernandez, a misdemeanor.

Police arrested Hernandez in July for misdemeanor battery in the mall attack.

An attorney for the victim said the sentence was insufficient, and sends the wrong message to others.

"What message does it send to other perpetrators, other violent racists out there that you can just assault someone, you can push them to the ground and only walk away with a 45-day sentence?" said attorney Sandy Roxas.

