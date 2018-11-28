Florida woman accused of pulling knife on man who confronted her about her loud fart

A Florida woman was arrested after she allegedly pulled a knife on a man who was offended by her loud farting. (Broward County Sheriff's Office)

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (KABC) --
A Florida woman was arrested after she allegedly pulled a knife on a man who was offended by her loud farting.

Shanetta Wilson, 37, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Authorities said she pulled a knife on a man who was offended when she allegedly passed gas while waiting in line.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office said Wilson and the man got into a verbal dispute over her "farting loudly" while in line at a store.

That is when she reportedly pulled out a knife and threatened the man before leaving the location.
