Woman arrested at Burbank airport after allegedly taking kids from foster mother in Palmdale

By ABC7.com staff
BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- A mother is accused of abducting her two kids from their foster mother and trying to catch a flight with them out of the Burbank Airport.

Police say the two children were kidnapped at a fast food restaurant in Palmdale.

Authorities say the woman is the mother of the children but she does not have legal custody.

The suspect was seen driving away in an SUV and Palmdale authorities quickly put out an alert.

Burbank airport police spotted that SUV at an airport parking structure and found the suspect inside an airport restaurant along with the children.

Investigators say she was waiting for a flight to Arizona where she has family.

That suspect is now in custody and the kids are safe.
