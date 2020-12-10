Woman arrested after suspected DUI crash in Newport Beach killed parents, injured 3 children

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Three young girls are fighting for their lives after they were injured in a suspected DUI crash that killed both of their parents in Newport Beach.
Newport Beach police say 22-year-old Grace Coleman was driving under the influence when her Range Rover collided with a Nissan Tuesday evening.
The children - ages 1, 3 and 5 - are listed in serious condition.
Video from the scene showed one of the children was still in the car seat and on a gurney, and another child was seen with a bandage on her head.
The parents killed were identified as Henry Saldana-Mejia, 27, of Santa Ana, and Gabriela Andrade, 28, of Santa Ana.
The crash happened at about 7:46 p.m. near the intersection of Pelican Hill Road and Newport Coast Drive, according to the Newport Beach Police Department.
Coleman was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI, homicide with a traffic fatality and hit-and-run resulting in death.
Police say this is Coleman's second DUI arrest in the past four months. She suffered minor injuries in the crash and is in the hospital under police supervision.
