LAPD arrests woman suspected in deadly stabbing of Metro employee after argument in DTLA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a Metro employee at the 7th Street train station in downtown Los Angeles.Shortly before 11 p.m. on Friday, a woman got into an argument with the employee at the Red Line station, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The dispute escalated and ended with the suspect stabbing the employee in the chest.The employee, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital where he later died.Police announced later Monday that Irma Monroy, 25, of Los Angeles was arrested and booked for the murder. Bail was set at $2 million, including for an unrelated outstanding felony warrant for assault with a deadly weapon.Her arraignment is expected on Oct. 28.Police say they recovered the knife allegedly used in the murder as well as a green bicycle that she was seen holding at the time of the attack."Metro is deeply saddened by this unfortunate incident involving a Metro family member and our thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family and fellow Metro employees," Metro said in a statement.Anyone with additional information about the incident is urged to contact detectives at (213) 486-8700.