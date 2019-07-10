freak accident

Woman fatally impaled through eye by metal drinking straw

BROADSTONE, England -- We talk a lot about plastic and paper straws, but a woman in England died after she fell onto a metal drinking straw that impaled her eye, according to a newspaper in the U.K.

The 60-year-old woman collapsed while carrying a mason jar-style drinking glass with a screw-top lid in her kitchen.

According to The Daily Echo, the stainless steel straw entered her eye socket and pierced her brain.

The woman's death has led to a coroner warning that metal drinking straws should never be used with a lid that holds them in place.

Assistant coroner Brendan Allen said that "if the lid hadn't been in place, the straw would have moved away."

Eco-friendly straws have increased in popularity with plastic straw bans sweeping the U.S.

"Clearly great care should be taken when using these metal straws," said Allen. "There is no give to them at all."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
safetyenglandu.s. & worldwarningfreak accident
FREAK ACCIDENT
Man dies in Encino trench collapse, fire officials say
Metal debris leaves hole in windshield of car in Ontario
Woman run over by cop car on Venice Beach tells frightening story
Palmdale crash: Woman lucky to be alive after pole goes through windshield
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert issued for toddler last seen in San Luis Obispo County
Police present case to D.A. after brawl at Disneyland caught on video
Firefighters respond to 'bug bombs' explosion at NoHo apartment building
Soccer player's dog returned after alleged Hollywood Hills break-in
Suspect wounded in Adelanto deputy-involved shooting
VIDEO: CHP officer stuns man in middle of 215 Freeway
L.A. community searching for young mother's killer
Show More
Mickey and Friends Band-Tastic Cavalcade to perform twice a day
O.C. standoff suspect accused of pistol-whipping delivery man
Women's World Cup winners honored with Parade of Champions
Authorities investigating possible earthquake-related death in Nevada
Cameron Boyce's family shares cause of death
More TOP STORIES News