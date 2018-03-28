Woman with kids in car flees deputies, crashes into bus in Industry

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman led authorities on a high-speed chase with her children in her car, fleeing from Whittier until she crashed into a bus in Industry, officials said.

By ABC7.com staff
INDUSTRY, Calif. (KABC) --
A woman led authorities on a high-speed chase with her children in her car, fleeing from Whittier police until she crashed into a bus in Industry, officials said.

The chase began when a woman who did not have legal custody of her children took them. She fled at speeds up to 100 mph on the 605 Freeway from Whittier for about six minutes, until crashing into several cars and a bus full of people.

The suspect was taken into custody, as paramedics examined the woman's two children who were in her Hyundai. There were no serious injuries reported.

Her children are supposed to be in the care of the county Department of Children and Family Services, officials said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
high-speed chasecustodyWhittierCity of IndustryLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News