A woman led authorities on a high-speed chase with her children in her car, fleeing from Whittier police until she crashed into a bus in Industry, officials said.The chase began when a woman who did not have legal custody of her children took them. She fled at speeds up to 100 mph on the 605 Freeway from Whittier for about six minutes, until crashing into several cars and a bus full of people.The suspect was taken into custody, as paramedics examined the woman's two children who were in her Hyundai. There were no serious injuries reported.Her children are supposed to be in the care of the county Department of Children and Family Services, officials said.