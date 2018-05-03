Woman found stabbed to death in Rolling Hills Estates; person of interest sought

Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide detectives are investigating the stabbing death of a woman in Rolling Hills Estates on Thursday. (KABC)

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. (KABC) --
Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide detectives are investigating the stabbing death of a woman in Rolling Hills Estates on Thursday.

Authorities responded shortly before 12:30 p.m. to the parking structure of the Promenade On the Peninsula in the 500 block of Deep Valley Drive, officials said.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene after being found with multiple stab wounds inside a car in the lower part of the structure. She was described as a woman in her mid-60s.

Investigators said they do not know how long the woman had been there.

"We are canvassing the area for surveillance and witnesses. Right now we don't have a motive or a suspect description," said Lt. Rodney Moore, adding that some surveillance cameras are being reviewed.

Detectives said they are working on the premise that the woman was killed in the parking lot. She leaves behind a husband and two grown children.

Later Thursday, authorities sent out a press release asking for the public's help to find a person of interest. They believe the person of interest was near the location at the time of the incident and may have information related to the crime.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the L.A. County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
