Woman hospitalized after report of stabbing in Studio City, LAPD says

STUDIO CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman was hospitalized after a report of a stabbing Monday morning in Studio City, authorities said.

The incident was reported shortly after 5 a.m. in the 3900 block of Lankershim Boulevard, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said. The address is near Universal Studios and Metro's Universal/Studio City station.

The victim was transported to a hospital in unknown condition, according to the LAPD. Details of her injuries were not immediately available.

No one was in custody in connection with the incident, and a detailed description of a possible suspect was not released.

