WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Woman hospitalized after report of stabbing in Studio City, LAPD says

KABC logo
Monday, April 22, 2024 3:48PM
ABC7 Eyewitness News
ABC7 Eyewitness NewsStream Southern California's News Leader and Original Shows 24/7

STUDIO CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman was hospitalized after a report of a stabbing Monday morning in Studio City, authorities said.

The incident was reported shortly after 5 a.m. in the 3900 block of Lankershim Boulevard, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said. The address is near Universal Studios and Metro's Universal/Studio City station.

The victim was transported to a hospital in unknown condition, according to the LAPD. Details of her injuries were not immediately available.

No one was in custody in connection with the incident, and a detailed description of a possible suspect was not released.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW