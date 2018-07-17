Woman killed after gunman drives up to Exposition Park home, opens fire

Authorities have released the name of a 32-year-old woman who was shot and killed Monday evening in Exposition Park. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
EXPOSITION PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Authorities have released the name of a 32-year-old woman who was shot and killed Monday evening in Exposition Park.

Donniesha Gregory was identified by the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

The shooting was reported at 9:50 p.m. on Dalton Avenue, just south of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, an LAPD spokesperson said. According to investigators, the male suspect drove up to the scene, fired shots into a home and then sped away.

Gregory, a Los Angeles resident, was pronounced dead at the location. Officers and detectives responded to the scene, launching a homicide investigation.

A description of the shooter and his vehicle were not available.

The motive for the killing is unknown.
