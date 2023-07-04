1 dead, 9 injured in July 4th weekend fireworks explosion

AccuWeather has tips about how to stay safe around fireworks this summer.

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- One woman has died and nine other have been injured after a firework exploded at a home late Monday night, police say.

The explosion happened at a home in Park Township, Michigan, near the intersection of Main Street and N. 160th Avenue, at approximately 11 p.m., according to ABC News' Grand Rapids affiliate station WZZM.

Emergency responders are seen after one woman was killed and several were injured in a fireworks explosion at a home in Park Township, Michigan. WZZM

It is unclear if the explosion was caused by a manufacturing fault or by user error but a lieutenant from the Ottowa County Sheriff's Office told WZZM at the scene that a 43-year-old woman had died in the accident in Holland, Michigan, which is located some 30 miles west of Grand Rapids and nestled on the east side of Lake Michigan.

Nine others were hurt in the explosion and taken to hospital with the conditions of the victims ranging from minor to critical, the Ottowa County Sheriff's Office told WZZM.

Several nearby homes and vehicles were also damaged in the blast, according to WZZM.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.