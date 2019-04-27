Woman killed, 10-year-old girl shot in South LA; 2 suspects sought

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman was fatally shot in the head and a 10-year-old girl was shot in her leg during a violent night in South Los Angeles.
The shooting happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Friday near 60th and Hoover streets. The woman, who was in her 20s, was believed to have been shot in the back of the head while behind the wheel. The victim drove several blocks before dying in her car, police said.
Los Angeles police said an armed pedestrian fired the gun. Police later detained at least one person in the shooting, believed to be gang-related.
The 10-year-old girl was crossing the street at the time of the shooting. She was struck by gunfire and left with a graze wound. She is expected to recover, police said.
Two suspects were last seen taking off in a GMC suburban. It's unclear whether the person detained is one of those suspects.
Just a few hours before in Inglewood, a man was shot while sitting in his car. Police said it was a drive-by shooting, but the victim will survive.
Down the street, at 103rd and Vermont, there was a murder scene and an officer-involved shooting. L.A. County Sheriff's deputies said a man was shot and killed inside a car wash.
As the suspect was attempting to get away, an off-duty LAPD officer who was at the scene tried detaining him and shot at the suspect, police said. They don't believe he was struck by gunfire.
It's unclear if any of the shootings are related, but authorities were on high alert in South L.A.
