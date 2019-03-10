Pomona stabbing: Woman killed, man injured when stranger goes on attack

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman was killed and a man was injured when a suspect stabbed them in an unprovoked attack in Pomona on Saturday.Pomona police say the victims were simply standing on the sidewalk at about 2 p.m. Saturday when a man suddenly attacked them with a knife in the 1300 block of E. Mission Boulevard."From what we know, both victims were together on the sidewalk and the suspect, for no apparent reason, walked up to them and began stabbing both of them," explained Pomona PD Sgt. Jon EdsonInvestigators say the victims made their way to a nearby homeless shelter where a security guard dialed 911.Both suffered multiple stab wounds. The 49-year-old woman died at the hospital, and her 29-year-old companion is being treated and is expected to survive.The suspect fled but police were able to gather information about him from surveillance footage and witnesses. He was later caught and arrested."Shortly thereafter, one of our crime scene investigators was leaving the scene and was driving near the crime scene when he spotted an individual that matched the description," Edson said.Investigators are trying to determine a motive for the deadly stabbing."We do have a high population of homeless in the area who frequent the homeless shelter, but I don't know if that's related to this incident or not," Edson added.The 21-year-old suspect was booked on murder and attempted murder charges.