Woman killed in hit-and-run crash after lying on street in Koreatown, police say

A woman was struck and killed early Friday morning by a hit-and-run driver after getting out of her vehicle and lying down on a street in Koreatown, police said.
KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman was struck and killed early Friday morning by a hit-and-run driver after getting out of her vehicle and lying down on a street in Koreatown, police said.

The crash was reported near the intersection of Wilton Place and Fifth Street around 1:20 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The 33-year-old L.A. woman died at the scene. Her name was withheld, pending family notification.

According to police, the woman was hit after parking her vehicle, getting out and lying down on the street.

Authorities say the suspect was driving a later model dark SUV -- possibly a Jeep Grand Cherokee -- with the license plate number 8MPA560.

The suspect stopped the vehicle momentarily before fleeing the scene, according to investigators.

The LAPD has obtained surveillance video of the incident and is looking for any additional footage.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for those who provide information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call traffic investigators at 213-473-0234; 877-LAPD-247; or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

City News service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
koreatownlos angeleslos angeles countycar crashhit and run
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19; President has 'mild symptoms'
Biden tests negative for COVID-19 after Trump diagnosis
Actor Rick Moranis sucker-punched in head in New York City
Shock, sympathy, mockery: World reacts to Trump testing positive
Crews battle structure fire at Los Rios Rancho in Oak Glen
Worst case scenario with Trump's COVID case: What happens
'I was on the phone the whole time': Wife heard husband's last moments as docs tried to save him
Show More
Secret recordings show Melania Trump frustrated over policy criticisms
Timeline of Trump's activities leading up to COVID-19 diagnosis
Trump has COVID-19. How serious is his risk?
When will Disneyland reopen? OC officials expect guidelines soon
FACEism: 1st hate-crime victim after 9/11 was chasing American Dream
More TOP STORIES News