Woman killed in hit-and-run crash after lying on street in Koreatown, police say

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman was struck and killed early Friday morning by a hit-and-run driver after getting out of her vehicle and lying down on a street in Koreatown, police said.The crash was reported near the intersection of Wilton Place and Fifth Street around 1:20 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.The 33-year-old L.A. woman died at the scene. Her name was withheld, pending family notification.According to police, the woman was hit after parking her vehicle, getting out and lying down on the street.Authorities say the suspect was driving a later model dark SUV -- possibly a Jeep Grand Cherokee -- with the license plate number 8MPA560.The suspect stopped the vehicle momentarily before fleeing the scene, according to investigators.The LAPD has obtained surveillance video of the incident and is looking for any additional footage.A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for those who provide information leading to the arrest of the suspect.Anyone with information on the case is urged to call traffic investigators at 213-473-0234; 877-LAPD-247; or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.