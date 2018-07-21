Woman severely burned in brutal El Monte chemical attack

A woman is in critical condition after chemicals were used to severely burn her in a brutal El Monte attack early Saturday.Officers responded to a report of a woman screaming shortly after 1 a.m. in the 3600 block of Durfee Road, El Monte police said.Upon arrival, officers found a woman lying in a common driveway with severe burns to her face and body. She was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.Investigators determined that an unknown suspect poured an unknown type of caustic chemical on the woman before fleeing the area in a vehicle.The reason for the assault is unknown. An investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information regarding the crime was asked to contact the El Monte Police Department at 626-258-8635.