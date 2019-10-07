Woman struck by hit-and-run driver while walking with husband in Santa Ana, police say

By
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver while she was crossing a street with her husband in Santa Ana Sunday, police said.

Santa Ana police said the crash occurred at about 8:30 p.m. near Fairview Street, between Trask Avenue and Garden Grove.

The woman was transported to a hospital in critical condition. Her husband was not hurt in the crash.

No details were available on the suspect vehicle.

Police continue searching for the driver.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa anaorange countyhit and runwoman injuredcrash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dodgers win 10-4 over Nationals in NLDS Game 3
Too-friendly drive-thru employee drives away customers
Man fatally struck in South LA hit-and-run crash
Broncos beat Chargers 20-13 in Carson
Small brush fires burn along the 101 in Ventura
'Joker' star Joaquin Phoenix surprises fans at LA theater
Massive explosions injure 4 at Huntington Beach restaurant
Show More
Comedian Rip Taylor dies at 84
Baldwin Park man arrested in deadly Pasadena hit-and-run
Police look for 2 men in Kansas bar shooting that killed 4
33rd horse dies at Santa Anita Park since December
Viral LA subway singer makes public debut
More TOP STORIES News