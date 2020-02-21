Woman wounded after officer-involved shooting in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect was wounded in an officer-involved shooting in South Los Angeles early Friday morning, police said.The shooting occurred near the intersection of Hoover and 78th streets at about 1:30 a.m.Los Angeles police said the female suspect was struck and transported to a local hospital. Her condition was not known.Details regarding what led to the shooting was not immediately available. It is not clear what type of call officers were responding to.No officer was injured in the incident.