Woman wounded after officer-involved shooting in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect was wounded in an officer-involved shooting in South Los Angeles early Friday morning, police said.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Hoover and 78th streets at about 1:30 a.m.

Los Angeles police said the female suspect was struck and transported to a local hospital. Her condition was not known.

Details regarding what led to the shooting was not immediately available. It is not clear what type of call officers were responding to.

No officer was injured in the incident.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south los angeleslos angeles countylapdofficer involved shooting
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead in Long Beach after officer-involved shooting
Police arrest 4 burglary suspects after chase from Burbank to Castaic
Suspect named in killing of 3 Perris men found in cemetery
Prosecutors: LA man conspired with Utah polygamists in fraud scheme
OC retirement community helps out nonprofit hit hard by fire
USC offers free tuition to some students to increase access
Crowded field battling for Katie Hill's former seat in Congress
Show More
Horse euthanized at Santa Anita Park, 8th of current racing season
Toni Morrison book banned from IE school due to sexual content
Mom wants apology from Valencia school after son's questioning over gun claim
Mother says her child was forced to have sex on school bus
Bee swarm stings 2 firefighters, 1 officer in Pasadena
More TOP STORIES News