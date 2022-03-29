LA Rams, Nike host female-only flag football clinics in celebration of Women's History Month

women's history month

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- In celebration of Women's History Month, the Los Angeles Rams and Nike hosted flag football clinics this weekend for girls.

If you ever thought girls couldn't play football, these young women would say otherwise.

These women may be the future of women's football. Who better to coach them than actual Women's Football Alliance players.

"Bring girls together, show them that women can play football, women can play tackle football, women can play flag, and it's always good to have a coach that looks like you so it's a bunch of women coaches coaching girls and we're having a lot of fun," said player Jasmine Edwards.

Edwards plays free safety for the L.A.-based Cali War football team of the Women's Football Alliance.

She's one of many coaches involved in the flag football clinic in partnership with the Rams and Nike, this one held at Edward Vincent Park in Inglewood.

Along with the drills and competition, the girls heard about real-life experiences from these women working in athletics, perhaps opening the door to empower them to pursue a career in professional sports.

"They are seeing role models that play football as adults, as professionals and they're seeing how much fun it is" Edwards said. "I think football, in general, has been seen and is known as a male sport so to see also women doing awesome things playing football, it gives them an example of something they can do as well."

Whether it's on the field or off, the coaches loved training the future stars of the sport.

"I love to see the next generation coming up," Edwards said. "When I started football there wasn't a lot of hype, there wasn't a lot of interest about it, so to see that there are more girls, younger girls, that are now interested in the sport, I just love to see it because it's growing, it's becoming more popular and I'd love to see it on TV."

