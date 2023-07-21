Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA Women's World Cup

The Women's World Cup is underway in Australia and New Zealand, and we've got updates and scores on the latest matches.

Tonight USA will start defending the championships won in 2019 and 2015 and will try to become the first team to win 3 consecutive World Cups to reach 5 trophies. Only Germany(2), Norway(1) and Japan(1) are in the list of World Cup winners.

New Zealand 1 - 0 Norway

Hannah Wilkinson scores the first goal of the 2023 Women's World Cup and is the first women to score in 3 different World Cups for New Zealand. Norway almost tied at the end minutes after New Zealand's Ria Percival missed a penalty kick that would've sealed the victory earlier; the penalty marked the first time in history a referee announces the ruling of a VAR to the crowd in the stadium.

Australia 1- 0 Ireland

A penalty kick scored by Steph Catley from Australia was enough for the other host country to beat Ireland despite the fact that their biggest star Sam Kerr saw the game from the bench due to an injury. Everything was joy in the crowd of the Aussies that celebrate their first victory in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Nigeria 0 - 0 Canada

A very entertaining game that ended with no goals where Canada could not score due to some great saves by the Nigerian goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, including a penalty kicked by Canada's big legend Christine Sinclair who has played 6 World Cups. Sinclair will need to redeem some missed opportunities in the following games if she wants to take Canada further.

Switzerland 2 - 0 Philippines

Seraina Piubel and Ramona Bachmann scored to guide Switzerland to victory vs Philippines in a match dominated by the European team.

Spain 3 - 0 Costa Rica

It took only 10 minutes for Spain to score 3 goals to finish with Costa Rica's hope. It all started at minute 20 with an own goal from Costa Rica's Valeria Del Campo. Aitana Bonmati Conca and Esther Gonzalez scored the other 2 before minute 30. After that it was chance after chance for Spain who had the luxury of starting the game without their superstar midfielder Alexia Putellas and also missed a penalty kick saved by Costa RIca's goalkeeper Daniela Solera.