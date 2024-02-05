SoFi Stadium gets to host 8 games for 2026 FIFA World Cup, including USMNT opener

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The U.S. men's soccer team will open play in the 2026 World Cup at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on June 12, 2026, FIFA officials announced Sunday..

The U.S. men will play subsequent group stage matches June 19 at Lumen Field in Seattle, and back at SoFi Stadium on June 25.

"It's great to finally learn where we will be for the group stage. It really starts to bring things to life," USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said. "We would have been happy with any of the venues because we know the home support is going to be incredible. When you think about Los Angeles, it's an iconic soccer city which has already hosted three World Cup Finals. It's going to be an amazing venue for us. With Seattle you have a rich fan culture and an incredible atmosphere in the stadium. I get goose bumps thinking about it already," he added. "It's not only about the cities hosting the World Cup, it's about all the communities across America really getting behind us and creating this wave of support that really pushes the team to try to go and reach new heights."

The tournament's opening match will be held in Mexico City on June 11, and Canada will host its first men's World Cup match on June 12 when it starts group play in Toronto.

The World Cup final will be played July 19 at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey. There will be eight matches at SoFi Stadium.

Overall, 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico will host a total of 48 teams and 80 matches under the newly expanded format, making it the largest FIFA World Cup in history. The tournament previously featured 32 teams that competed in the last seven iterations dating back to 1998 when the number of participants was increased from 24.

In 2022, Los Angeles was selected among 16 North American cities to host matches during the 2026 World Cup.

LA also hosted matches during the 1994 World Cup and the 1999 Women's World Cup.

Along with Los Angeles, U.S. cities set to host matches during the 2026 World Cup are Seattle, San Francisco, Kansas City, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia and Miami, as well as New York/New Jersey.

Mexico will host games in Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterey. Canada will host games in Toronto and Vancouver.