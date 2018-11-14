MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --Containment of the Woolsey Fire continued to rise Wednesday, despite a stubborn flare-up near Lake Sherwood the previous day.
The massive blaze was 47 percent contained and burned 97,620 acres as of Wednesday morning, Cal Fire said. The burn area is approximately the size of Denver.
The relentless Santa Ana winds were expected to decrease throughout the day, aiding in the firefight.
The Woolsey Fire is now one of the largest on record for Los Angeles County, dating back more than 100 years.
The fire has destroyed at least 483 structures and damaged 86 others, according to Cal Fire. Thousands more are still threatened.
Since igniting last Thursday, the blaze had marched steadily toward the sea, engulfing mobile homes, scenic canyon getaways and celebrity estates.
Authorities allowed residents back into several communities on Tuesday, including a section of Malibu. Other areas have been repopulated since the weekend. Tens of thousands of people remained under evacuation orders, down from a high of as many as 250,000.
Officials tempered optimism with caution, saying there were hotspots and pockets of unburned vegetation that could ignite. This is something firefighters faced Tuesday when the blaze gained renewed life with a stubborn flare-up near Lake Sherwood. Aircraft beat the flare-up with water and fire retardant drops.
"We are not out of the woods yet. We still have some incredibly tough conditions ahead of us," Ventura County Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen said.
The death toll from the Woolsey fire stood at two - a pair of adults found last week in a car overtaken by flames. They have not been identified.
