VIDEO: LAFD chopper crew makes daring rescue amid Woolsey Fire flames

EMBED </>More Videos

A daring, dramatic mountaintop rescue by a firefighter chopper crew in the middle of raging flames from the Woolsey Fire was caught on camera. (LAFD)

By
MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --
A daring, dramatic mountaintop rescue in the middle of raging flames from the Woolsey Fire was caught on camera.

A helicopter crew from the Los Angeles Fire Department was making water drops Friday in the Malibu area when the rescue call came in.

Three people and two dogs were stuck at the top of Castro Peak above Malibu as the flames were closing in.

Veteran pilot Dave Nordquist was at the controls, with Joel Smith his co-pilot.

The air was thick with smoke and flames were racing up the mountain. The pair had to search for a spot to land amid the brush and trees as they rushed to the rescue.

"I think the folks were very shocked that the fire was so close," Smith said. "As soon as they got to where I was and they could see where the fire was coming from, I think the gravity hit them a little bit. I said we have to go now."
Video from the choppers shows how close they were to flames.

The rescue ended with a safe evacuation.

"We had about five minutes left until the fire came up and burned the area," Smith said. "I know if we didn't act when we did and how we did, the outcome would be much different."
Related Topics:
Woolsey Firefire rescuerescuelos angeles city fire departmentfirefightershelicopterMalibuLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FDA: Tainted romaine lettuce likely came from CA
244K expected to travel through LAX day before Thanksgiving
Avenatti won't face felony charge on domestic violence case, DA says
Romaine lettuce recall, other food recalls: What to know
Woolsey Fire flare-up quickly knocked down in Bell Canyon
Rainstorm headed to Southern California
VIDEO: Pickpocket team targets women in OC grocery stores
Man dies after jumping from freeway overpass in Long Beach
Show More
OC road rage suspect arrested for allegedly hitting motorcyclist with truck
Navient may have pushed borrowers into high-cost plans
'Ralph Breaks the Internet' star Sarah Silverman says film holds mirror to all of us
Shelter creates holiday sleepover program for dogs
California spent more than $600M fighting wildfires since June
More News