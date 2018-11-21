A small flare-up of the Woolsey Fire in Bell Canyon was quickly knocked down by firefighters Wednesday morning.Crews received reports of a flare-up in the 50 block of Saddlebow Road. When the first fire truck arrived, they found a single log on fire. It was sprayed down as anxious homeowners looked on.The blaze was put out, but crews said they would remain at the scene to make sure no other flare-ups occurred.Many people have started to return home to what is left of their neighborhoods in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.The blaze, which has burned nearly 100,000 acres and destroyed 1,500 structures, is 98 percent contained and should be fully contained by Thanksgiving.