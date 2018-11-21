WOOLSEY FIRE

Small Woolsey Fire flare-up quickly knocked down in Bell Canyon

Firefighters put out a small Woolsey Fire flare-up in Bell Canyon on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. (KABC)

BELL CANYON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A small flare-up of the Woolsey Fire in Bell Canyon was quickly knocked down by firefighters Wednesday morning.

Crews received reports of a flare-up in the 50 block of Saddlebow Road. When the first fire truck arrived, they found a single log on fire. It was sprayed down as anxious homeowners looked on.

The blaze was put out, but crews said they would remain at the scene to make sure no other flare-ups occurred.

Many people have started to return home to what is left of their neighborhoods in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

The blaze, which has burned nearly 100,000 acres and destroyed 1,500 structures, is 98 percent contained and should be fully contained by Thanksgiving.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Woolsey Firebrush firewildfirefirefightersBell CanyonLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WOOLSEY FIRE
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
Residents affected by Woolsey Fire prepare for rain
Woolsey Fire: Damage tally increases as residents examine debris
California wildfires to blame for haze over Philadelphia
More Woolsey Fire
Top Stories
244K expected to travel through LAX day before Thanksgiving
Rainstorm looms over Southern California
Man dies after jumping from freeway overpass in Long Beach
Navient may have pushed borrowers into high-cost plans
Shelter creates holiday sleepover program for dogs
California spent more than $600M fighting wildfires since June
Museum dedicated to Mexican food coming to Los Angeles
Bill could shield CA utility companies from wildfire costs
Show More
Lettuce warning: 9 E. coli cases reported in LA County
LA Mission prepares for Thanksgiving celebration
Man found shot to death on balcony of Azusa home
Meet the women of the LAPD breaking the glass ceiling
Woolsey Fire: Damage tally increases as residents examine debris
More News