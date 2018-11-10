Despite reports this evening suggesting otherwise, the Malibu campus is not evacuating. The University's shelter-in-place plans remain in effect with cooperation from Los Angeles County Fire. — Pepperdine University (@pepperdine) November 10, 2018

Flames threatened Pepperdine Friday night as the Woolsey Fire continued ravaging the Malibu area.Los Angeles County Fire strike teams and air operations worked to contain the flames; water drops were conducted near the area.The fire was visible from campus as a nearby hillside was covered in flames and outbuildings caught on fire.The university tweeted no permanent structures were lost.Pepperdine students at the university's Malibu campus were told to spend the night at two locations on the campus after the blaze prompted evacuation orders in the surrounding area, a protocol the university has employed in the past.Hundreds of students were sheltered overnight. No evacuations were ordered as students continued to shelter in place.The protocol was first issued Friday morning at approximately 7 a.m. Students, faculty and staff who remained on campus were told to seek shelter at the campus' Tyler Campus Center and the Firestone Fieldhouse.Food and medical services were provided.The protocol was temporarily lifted at about 12:37 p.m. and put in place again at 2 p.m., with Payson Library and the Tyler Campus Center being used for shelter during the night.The university and the Los Angeles County Fire Department determined remaining on campus was the safer option.The university said at about 4:40 a.m. Friday that classes at the Malibu and Calabasas campuses were cancelled.