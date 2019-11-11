Woolsey Fire: Its path of destruction and road to recovery

By
The Woolsey Fire destroyed more than 1,000 structures and scorched nearly 100,000 acres as it ravaged areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties last November.

In the aftermath of the blaze, AIR7 HD was able to take a closer look at neighborhoods affected by the destructive fire right after the smoke cleared.

On the one year anniversary, AIR7 HD returned to those same neighborhoods to show signs of progress and what remains to be done.

Many of those hard-hit neighborhoods are still recovering one year later.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countyventura countywildfirewoolsey fire
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 officers injured after pursuit ends in fiery crash in Pacoima
Veterans Day LA honors Southern Californians who have served
Plane slides off runway at Chicago airport during snowstorm
Supreme Court weighs future of DACA
Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies
Boy who saved siblings during drug cartel attack recalls rescue
LAPD officer recovering from violent encounter in Venice
Show More
Hollywood Hills brush fire burns 80 acres as containment reached
Kaiser Permanente Chairman and CEO Bernard J. Tyson dies at 60
Lou Farrar, beloved Covina football coach, dies at 73
SoCal Special Olympics athletes compete in Fountain Valley
Tow truck crash causes power outage in Long Beach
More TOP STORIES News