Woolsey Fire: Its path of destruction and road to recovery

The Woolsey Fire destroyed more than 1,000 structures and scorched nearly 100,000 acres as it ravaged areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties last November.In the aftermath of the blaze, AIR7 HD was able to take a closer look at neighborhoods affected by the destructive fire right after the smoke cleared.On the one year anniversary, AIR7 HD returned to those same neighborhoods to show signs of progress and what remains to be done.Many of those hard-hit neighborhoods are still recovering one year later.