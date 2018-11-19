WOOLSEY FIRE

Woolsey Fire: Volunteers fill sandbags in Agoura Hills ahead of looming rain

Volunteers banded together to fill sandbags at a local fire station in Agoura Hills ahead of looming rain that sparked concern over possible mud and debris flow in the Woolsey Fire burn area.

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
Volunteers banded together to fill sandbags at a local fire station in Agoura Hills ahead of looming rain that sparked concern over possible mud and debris flow in the Woolsey Fire burn area.

The volunteers included students from Agoura Hills High School as well as faculty and other community members.

Many volunteers said their homes survived the Woolsey Fire, so they just wanted to do what they could to help others in need.

With rain threatening to arrive sometime Wednesday afternoon or evening, mudslides are possible.

"We're just filling them up for people so they don't have to do it. It can be a pretty heavy duty lifting experience, so one guy or one woman trying to fill five sandbags and lift them in, that can be a little taxing on the heart, so like I said, we had some time to come out and fill some sandbags," said volunteer Brent Kast.

The volunteers said they plan on working until they either run out of sand or bags, and they also said they plan on coming back Tuesday - so they can help their community rebuild.

