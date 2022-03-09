New study tracks when users cheat while playing viral online word guessing game Wordle

A new study by Word-Finder-X looked at Google search trends and found the words "swill" and "aroma" were the two words players cheated on the most.
The study also found that New Hampshire had more Wordle cheaters than any other state.
Rhode Island and Vermont tied for second place.
Wordle became a viral sensation at the start of January with its popularity skyrocketing with users sharing their scores on social media.
The sensation grabbed the attention of The New York Times, which later purchased the puzzle.
Cheating has nearly tripled since The Times bought the game on Jan. 31, just as the game went viral.
Ever since then, the cheating has only increased as apparently more users are searching for "today's Wordle" more than before.
