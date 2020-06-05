Worker dies after falling from roof at SoFi Stadium construction site in Inglewood

By ABC7.com staff
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A worker at the construction site for SoFi Stadium in Inglewood died after falling from the roof structure of the stadium Friday, according to the contractor.

The site's general contractor, Turner-AECOM Hunt, in a statement said that an iron worker fell and emergency responders were called immediately. The worker, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"This is an extremely sad day. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues at this extremely difficult time," the company said. "We work extremely hard to prevent days like this and we have halted all construction activity. Counseling services will be made available to all workers on site to support them in the difficult days and weeks ahead."

It's unclear when work on site will resume. Additional details surrounding the incident were not immediately available.

EMBED More News Videos

A crane collapsed at a construction site at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



Back in February, a 340-foot crane collapsed at the construction site but no injuries were reported then.

The stadium, which was scheduled to open in July, will be the new home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
inglewoodlos angeles county
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California to let schools, gyms, bars reopen next week
Gov. Newsom directs police to stop using carotid hold
Three-alarm fire erupts at distribution facility in Redlands
Why do you protest? Share your story with ABC7
More protests over George Floyd's death across SoCal
Live updates: Press conferences and briefings from local, state officials
Buffalo video: Officers suspended, Cuomo supports charges
Show More
Santa Monica business unsure of future after looting
Man launches into tirade over Black Lives Matter chalk art
Off-duty Long Beach police officer killed in motorcycle crash
2.5M new US jobs added in May, defying economists' expectations
Judge won't dismiss rape case against OC doctor and girlfriend
More TOP STORIES News