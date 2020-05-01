Workers swing on scaffolding in terrifying high winds in South Florida

SOUTH FLORIDA -- Heavy winds toss around scaffolding on the side of a building in South Florida. The terrifying incident was caught on camera.

You can see the scaffolding being tossed-about on the side of the Ritz Carlton in Sunny Isles Beach.

There were actually two workers on it at the time.

They waited for a lull in the winds and then climbed onto a balcony for safety.
