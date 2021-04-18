World War II-era plane crash-lands in ocean during Florida air show

Dive bomber makes emergency landing at Florida beach

COCOA BEACH, Florida -- A restored World War II dive bomber made an emergency landing at a beach in Florida.

The air force's Thunderbirds headlined the Cocoa Beach air show Saturday when one of the TBM Avenger's engine cut out.

The pilot was the only one on board.

He managed to bring the plane down without getting hurt.

The plane returned to flight just last year after an extensive rehab.

Both the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating why the engine malfunctioned.
